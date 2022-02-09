Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals
Snowboarding legends Shaun White and Chloe Kim have qualified for the men and women’s halfpipe in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where they hope to bring home gold. While Kim soared into the finals in first place, White is navigating new territory in Beijing as he goes into the finals as an underdog. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.Feb. 9, 2022
