Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell

03:44

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Olympic curling champion John Shuster's son sharing some exciting news during a classroom show-and-tell, the American Samoa flag bearer lathering himself in oil to stay warm at the Winter Olympics, and a chicken sneaking past a checkpoint at the Pentagon.Feb. 6, 2022

