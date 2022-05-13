IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

    05:26
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05

  • Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mockumentary ‘Spinal Tap 2’ officially in the works

    01:03

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Griffin Dunne on working with Justin Hartley

    06:24

  • Howie Mandel reveals he met his wife waiting in line for food

    07:57

  • Who's your zaddy? For Jenna Bush Hager it's Michael Caine

    02:09

  • What to read this summer: Author shares page-turners

    04:10

  • New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43

  • ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

    01:13

  • Savannah and Hoda reflect on 70 years of TODAY at Paley Center

    01:53

  • Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

  • Stars of 'Stranger Things' dish on fourth and final season

    04:34

TODAY

Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

05:26

Actor Winston Duke joins TODAY to talk about taking on the iconic role of Bruce Wayne in Spotify’s new podcast, “Batman Unburied.” He also talks about “Black Panther 2" and what filming has been like since the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. “It’s a gaping hole that you feel every day,” he says.May 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

    05:26
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05

  • Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mockumentary ‘Spinal Tap 2’ officially in the works

    01:03

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Griffin Dunne on working with Justin Hartley

    06:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All