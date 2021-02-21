Willie Nelson is reimagining Frank Sinatra hits for his new album

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, musician Willie Nelson talks to Willie Geist about his more than eight decades performing, from a nervous boy reading poems to releasing more than 140 albums during his career. His latest album coming out this week, “That’s Life,” is a collection of Frank Sinatra favorites. At 87 years old, Nelson is still writing music and says he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his life. “If I changed anything in the back, it would change where I am now. And I really like where I am now,” he says.