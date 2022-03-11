IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • UP NEXT

    Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

    07:50

  • Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

    02:41

  • Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says

    02:33

  • What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?

    01:49

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

  • Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

    02:43

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

    03:38

  • Fans visit the Lake of the Ozarks with Bill Geist’s book for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:48

  • Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

    07:33

  • The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue

    02:37

  • Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine

    04:06

  • ‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership

    02:16

  • Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world

    02:00

  • Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine

    00:32

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

    05:14

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

    03:55

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

  • Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

    04:39

TODAY

Willie Geist sits down with Bob Odenkirk this weekend on Sunday TODAY

02:09

This weekend on Sunday TODAY, Willie Geist sits down with actor Bob Odenkirk and discusses his "heart incident" and what he learned from the experience.March 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

    07:50

  • Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

    02:41

  • Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says

    02:33

  • What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?

    01:49

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All