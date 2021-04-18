Willie Geist’s family shares Sunday TODAY mug shots on show’s 5th anniversary

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY on the 5th anniversary of the show’s debut by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Jen in New Jersey; Mattie in Connecticut; Adam and Paul in Canada; TODAY publicist Liz and her daughter Penelope in New York City; TODAY booker Allie’s kids Teddy and Vada in Michigan; Willie’s sister, Libby, and her family; Willie’s wife, Christina, and kids, George and Lucie; and Willie’s parents, Bill and Jody. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.