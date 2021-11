Some 33,000 runners participated Sunday as the New York City Marathon returned for the first time since the pandemic, and one of them was Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, finishing at just under four hours in his first marathon. Willie raised nearly $300,000 for research into Parkinson’s disease, which his father was diagnosed with decades ago. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle hopped a barricade to hug Willie and show her support.Nov. 8, 2021