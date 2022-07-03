Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Kristen, Nick, Darren and baby Camden in Ohio; Elizabeth Trapp Kleiner and her husband Karl celebrating his 90th birthday in Vermont; Krew in Illinois; Janet and Steve celebrating their 34-year anniversary in Washington; Dot celebrating her 80th birthday in Florida; Eloise in Maine; Jeanette celebrating her 101st birthday with her family; Ruby in Hawaii; and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” co-director Brad Ableson who drew Willie as a Minion along with his signature Sunday TODAY mug! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.July 3, 2022