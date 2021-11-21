Will vaccines, boosters and a promising pill finally put COVID-19 behind us?

The FDA announcing its authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus booster shots for all adults is welcome news as the holiday season begins this week amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. With pre-COVID-19 levels of travel expected this Thanksgiving and a promising pill that is shown to reduce hospitalization by nearly 90%, could the country finally be turning a corner? NBC’s Dasha Burns reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Nov. 21, 2021