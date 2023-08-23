Bear in NYC suburb attacks 7-year-old child in his backyard
Now Playing
8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect
UP NEXT
Eight candidates are expected to take the stage for two hours in Wisconsin for the first Republican presidential debate for the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump, who is polling the highest, said he is not attending as he prepares to turn himself in to the Fulton County jail on Thursday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports and Kristen Welker provides analysis for TODAY.Aug. 23, 2023
