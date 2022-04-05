Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters?
Golf fans are waiting with bated breath to see if Tiger Woods will make a comeback to professional golf at this week’s Masters Tournament. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico reports for TODAY from Augusta National, weighing in on whether or not he thinks Woods will compete. “Tiger would not have come up here for a practice round,” he says.April 5, 2022
