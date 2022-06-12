IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

  • LIV Golf tournament concludes after stirring up major controversy

    02:35

  • Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

    01:13
    Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?

    02:13
    Day 2 of the Jan. 6th hearing to focus on Trump’s ‘big lie’

    02:15

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • 3 dead, at least 11 injured in South Street shooting in Philadelphia

    00:16

  • First man to see Uvalde gunman speaks out

    02:21

  • Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12

Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?

02:13

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss if the January 6th hearings will resonate with the American people and the committee’s mission of political accountability against former President Donald Trump. “If Donald Trump never gets close to power again, then these hearings did make the difference,” Todd says.June 12, 2022

