Politics

Will the Florida recount change the midterm results?

With key midterm races in Florida heading to a recount, how likely is it that the updated totals will change the outcome? Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss.Nov. 11, 2018

  • Will the Florida recount change the midterm results?

    03:18

  • Florida governor, Senate midterm races head to statewide machine recount

    02:05

  • President Trump, Vladimir Putin greet each other in Paris

    01:17

  • Trump responds to Michelle Obama’s memoir comments

    02:05

  • How will the midterm election results impact Trump’s agenda?

    02:46

  • Trump was directly involved in hush money payments, report says

    00:53

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All