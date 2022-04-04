IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money 02:16 Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ 09:38 Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys 05:08 Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name? 04:16 5 new book releases to read this April 04:00 Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco 04:13 ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow 01:09 Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum 01:08 Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game 00:58 Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke 01:41 Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93 02:04 2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night 03:08
Now Playing
Will Smith’s future projects are up in the air after Oscars slap 02:38
UP NEXT
Florida governor DeSantis targets Disney over 'Don't Say Gay' law 02:41 Fan blasts into ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge with a Sunday Mug! 01:14 Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams 02:25 Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies 03:40 ‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 93 00:30 Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank 01:02 The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards 00:34 Will Smith’s future projects are up in the air after Oscars slap 02:38
Will Smith has announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but more disciplinary actions may be on the way for the actor after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Meanwhile, celebrities, including Denzel Washington, are now speaking out for the first time. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
April 4, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money 02:16 Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ 09:38 Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys 05:08 Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name? 04:16 5 new book releases to read this April 04:00 Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco 04:13