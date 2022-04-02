Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Smith is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences less than a week after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. The board says it accepts the actor’s resignation but will still move forward with disciplinary proceedings. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.
April 2, 2022
