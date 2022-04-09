IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

02:08

The Academy has banned Will Smith from all events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after his infamous Chris Rock slap. Smith will get to hold onto his Oscar for “King Richard,” and has the chance to be nominated again for future roles. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.April 9, 2022

