Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars

Actor Will Smith spoke out publicly for the first time Monday, apologizing directly to comedian Chris Rock after he slapped him on stage during the 94th Academy Awards. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote on Instagram. The Academy says it's opened an investigation into the incident, with Smith losing his Oscar as one of the possible consequences for his actions. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY from Los Angeles.
March 29, 2022 Read More
