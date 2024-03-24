Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been in the harsh glare of the public spotlight recently with commenters online wondering why she hadn't been seen out since her abdominal surgery in January. Now that Kate has put those questions to rest by announcing her cancer discovery, will it be enough to stop the rumor mill? NBC's Molly Hunter reports in this week's Sunday Focus. March 24, 2024
