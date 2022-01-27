Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson
02:12
Share this -
copied
As Prince Andrew has dealt with the mounting legal pressure against him, his ex-wife Fergie has stood by his side. Although the couple divorced in 1996, NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrews says the pair, who still live in the same house, remain close and could even end up back together. “I wonder, since he’s lost everyone else, if at the end of all this he ends up remarrying Fergie,” she says.Jan. 27, 2022
Self-driving trucks could be the solution to the truck driver shortage
03:26
How rising interest rates will impact credit cards, mortgages, more
03:21
Now Playing
Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson
02:12
UP NEXT
Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end
02:20
If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says
04:05
Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims