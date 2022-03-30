Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to give the scoop on the upcoming Grammys taking place this weekend in Las Vegas with speculation on whether Kanye West will attend after his performance was pulled from the event due to disapproval of his recent online activity. Sylvester also dishes on Taylor Swift being announced as the NYU commencement speaker and “Bridgerton’s” second season breaking records as the most viewed opening weekend in Netflix history.March 30, 2022