Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game
00:44
Actor Will Ferrell stole the show at the Warriors-Clippers game after he hit the court in full Jackie Moon gear. Joining warm-ups as his beloved character from “Semi-Pro,” Ferrell impressed player Klay Thompson after sinking a half-court shot and even going head-to-head in free throw shots with Steph Curry.March 9, 2022
