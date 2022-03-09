IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game

00:44

Actor Will Ferrell stole the show at the Warriors-Clippers game after he hit the court in full Jackie Moon gear. Joining warm-ups as his beloved character from “Semi-Pro,” Ferrell impressed player Klay Thompson after sinking a half-court shot and even going head-to-head in free throw shots with Steph Curry.March 9, 2022

