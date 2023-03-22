IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fed weighs next interest rate move amid recent bank collapses

The Federal Reserve is set to meet Wednesday to decide whether to raise interest rates by another quarter-point. This comes as the U.S. Central Bank tries to balance reining in inflation amid turmoil in the banking industry. NBC’s Brian Cheung breaks it down for TODAY.March 22, 2023

