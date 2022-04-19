IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Will COVID-19 cases go up now that CDC mask mandate is lifted?

05:03

As the public transportation mask mandate comes to an end, NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres breaks down the latest guidance, as well as offer advice for anyone with travel plans. When asked whether or not he will keep his face coverings when traveling, he says, “I’m going to be one of the last people to take my mask off.”April 19, 2022

