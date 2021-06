In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Will Arnett talks to Willie Geist about the new season of his reality competition series, “Lego Masters.” When he’s not building (or smashing) Lego creations, Arnett is co-hosting the “SmartLess” podcast with fellow “Arrested Development” star Jason Bateman and actor Sean Hayes. Beyond the podcast, Arnett has become one of the most sought-after voices in Hollywood and advertising.