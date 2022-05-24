IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Learn how to make Singapore noodles, cashew chicken and vegetable lo mein

  • Inside the USS Bataan’s journey to NYC’s Fleet Week

    03:17

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for mysterious Bahamas deaths

    00:27

  • Jealousy may have been motive in alleged love triangle murder, police say

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Will Amber Head's team call Johnny Depp to testify?

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    Massive wedge tornado tears through rural Texas

    01:35

  • NYC's last public pay phones removed from Times Square

    00:31

  • 1 dead, 3 hurt after falling over Los Angeles cliff

    00:17

  • Second military plane carrying baby formula set to arrive in US

    00:18

  • Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    02:08

  • Biden doubles down on controversial Taiwan comments

    01:55

  • How to identify a monkeypox rash: Symptoms to look out for

    02:18

  • CDC warns LGBTQ community at higher risk to get monkeypox

    01:56

  • Trump and Pence clash over Georgia Primary endorsements

    02:29

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • Hugh Jackman on returning to his roots in ‘The Music Man’

    06:59

  • ‘Jaws’ child actor becomes police chief in Martha’s Vineyard

    00:56

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt

    00:41

  • Elton John documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ announced

    00:41

  • Watch: Jewelry store employees fight off smash-and-grab robbers

    00:33

  • Police search for Kaitlin Armstrong in alleged love triangle attack

    02:23

TODAY

Will Amber Head's team call Johnny Depp to testify?

03:18

As the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial heads into its final stretch, there have been new twists and turns. On Monday, Amber Heard’s team did not call Johnny Depp to the stand despite expectations but they could call him today. Closing arguments will take place this Friday. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 24, 2022

  • Inside the USS Bataan’s journey to NYC’s Fleet Week

    03:17

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for mysterious Bahamas deaths

    00:27

  • Jealousy may have been motive in alleged love triangle murder, police say

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Will Amber Head's team call Johnny Depp to testify?

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    Massive wedge tornado tears through rural Texas

    01:35

  • NYC's last public pay phones removed from Times Square

    00:31

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All