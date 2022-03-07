IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

  • Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC

    00:21

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders

    00:14
  • UP NEXT

    Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25

  • 2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown

    00:24

  • Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues

    01:56

  • Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII

    03:00

  • US troops near Ukraine train with NATO allies

    01:58

  • As Russian forces edge nearer to Kyiv, attacks on civilians grow more brutal

    02:42

  • Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union

    03:59

  • Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

    02:43

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

    03:38

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

  • What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?

    01:49

  • Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says

    02:33

  • Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

    02:41

  • Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:36

  • Americans rally in support of Ukrainians

    02:38

TODAY

Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders

00:14

More than 1,000 homes are still under evacuation orders due to several fast-moving wildfires in the Florida panhandle. The fire has already scorched more than 12,000 acres.March 7, 2022

Firefighters battle 2 massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

  • Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC

    00:21

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders

    00:14
  • UP NEXT

    Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25

  • 2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown

    00:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All