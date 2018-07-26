Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Wildfires force Yosemite evacuation as heat wave in West blazes on

Record-breaking heat is fueling massive wildfires across the West, one of which, dubbed the Ferguson Fire, has closed Yosemite National Park in California. NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY on the fires, while TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer gives a look at the forecast.Jul.26.2018

