Wildfire burns through California-Oregon border, forcing evacuations
A fast-moving wildfire in the West has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate and caused the closure of a major highway. The Klamathon Fire is burning near the California-Oregon border, destroying several structures as it grew overnight, stretching to more than 5,000 acres. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb reports.
