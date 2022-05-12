IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

    01:11

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    Wildfire along California coast fueled by dry conditions, high winds

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

    03:48

  • Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

    03:15

  • Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza

    08:32

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Record wave of Cuban migration to US fueled by political turmoil

    03:09

  • Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel

    03:32

  • Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

    00:23

  • Escaped inmate Casey White charged in first court appearance

    02:47

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of sexual misconduct

    00:22

  • House collapses into ocean along North Carolina’s Outer Banks

    01:31

  • Passenger lands small plane after pilot has medical issue

    02:33

  • US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

    02:47

  • Mitch McConnell clarifies national abortion ban comments

    00:30

  • Senate set to vote on abortion amid growing divide on Roe v. Wade

    02:16

  • Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'

    02:23

TODAY

Wildfire along California coast fueled by dry conditions, high winds

03:09

A fast-moving inferno burning in California is being fueled by a dangerous combination of powerful ocean winds and bone-dry conditions. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.May 12, 2022

Wind-driven Southern California wildfire destroys homes, burns 195 acres

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

    01:11

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    Wildfire along California coast fueled by dry conditions, high winds

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

    03:48

  • Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

    03:15

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All