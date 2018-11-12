News

Wife of Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan speaks out

Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, who was also a major in the Utah Army National Guard, was honored at an emotional memorial over the weekend. Taylor was killed earlier this month while training commandos in Afghanistan in a suspected insider attack. His wife, Jennie Taylor, spoke out about her husband’s legacy. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports.Nov. 12, 2018

