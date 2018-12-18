Wondering what gifts TODAY editors actually love? These are our favorite gifts from every TODAY gift guide.
Wife of Green Beret charged with murder speaks out
President Trump says he will review a case regarding a decorated Green Beret charged with murdering a suspected Taliban bomb maker while serving in Afghanistan. Maj. Matthew Golsteyn’s wife, however, says her husband did nothing wrong and needs no strings pulled. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.
Inside the controversial Nixon presidency 50 years after election02:58
Wife of Green Beret charged with murder speaks out02:45
Special counsel’s office releases notes from Flynn’s FBI interview02:54
Trump defiant on border wall as government shutdown looms02:38
Federal judge strikes down Obamacare01:20
Acting chief of staff under fire for previous comments on Trump03:43