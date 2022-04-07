Why you may soon see a rise in wine prices

The cost of glass bottles in the U.S. has risen by as much as 20%, which may force winemakers to pass those costs down to consumers. Winemakers are considering alternative ways to save money including using reusable bottles and shipping wine in bulk.April 7, 2022
