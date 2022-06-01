IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Walk your way to good health! Get our 30-day workout plan for June

TODAY

Why you’ll need to pack your patience when traveling this summer

02:58

High demand for vacation plans this summer is being met with a low supply of seasonal workers – and that might make your trip more expensive. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.June 1, 2022

