Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Among the star American athletes attending the 2022 Beijing Olympics is 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu. Although she was born in California, she will be competing for China and is a top contender for a gold medal. She said she chose to represent China in the hopes that it will create more opportunities for women in sports there. NBC’s Janice Mackey-Frayer reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 30, 2022

