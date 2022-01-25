Why the Dow dropped 1,000+ points and how it bounced back
02:43
Share this -
copied
On Monday, the stock market went for a wild ride after the Dow dropped more than 1,100 points but by the closing bell it bounced back nearly 100 points. The high volatility has all eyes on the stock market. NBC’s senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY to discuss the effects this increased volatility could have on investor’s wallets. "Volatility, corrections these are normal parts of the market, she says" Adding, investors "absolutely should not panic," they should "hang tight."Jan. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits
05:32
Woman wins millions after finding lottery prize email in spam folder
00:51
3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire
00:29
Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals
03:10
‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak
00:35
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene