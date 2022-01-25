Why the Dow dropped 1,000+ points and how it bounced back

On Monday, the stock market went for a wild ride after the Dow dropped more than 1,100 points but by the closing bell it bounced back nearly 100 points. The high volatility has all eyes on the stock market. NBC’s senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY to discuss the effects this increased volatility could have on investor’s wallets. "Volatility, corrections these are normal parts of the market, she says" Adding, investors "absolutely should not panic," they should "hang tight."Jan. 25, 2022