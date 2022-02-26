Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country03:18
UP NEXT
CDC eases indoor mask requirements00:39
CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday01:44
Together We Rise: Health & Wellness in the Black Community24:53
How to face your feelings when you’re having a bad day04:02
Dermatologist breaks down mistakes people make with their skin05:37
Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week00:30
Mandates shift nationwide as COVID-19 numbers drop02:03
Cardiologist shares simple ways to improve your heart health04:16
Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy04:40
How to cope with return to office anxiety03:54
What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week02:04
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis02:23
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates01:42
Why are mask mandates falling away now?04:07
US Surgeon General and family test positive for COVID-1900:22
Parents struggle amid baby formula shortage and recall03:51
States across US prepare to end mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop nationwide02:05
Watch Al Roker walk the runway for prostate cancer foundation01:03
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation02:42
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country03:18
The CDC announced Friday that it was relaxing its mask guidance for much of the country. Dr. John Torres joins Weekend TODAY to explain what changed and why.Feb. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country03:18
UP NEXT
CDC eases indoor mask requirements00:39
CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday01:44
Together We Rise: Health & Wellness in the Black Community24:53
How to face your feelings when you’re having a bad day04:02
Dermatologist breaks down mistakes people make with their skin05:37