Taylor Lautner opens up about struggle with fame, finding love, return to Hollywood

At just 16 years old, Taylor Lautner became famous overnight as one of the standout stars in “Twilight.” Now 29, he sits down with Jason Kennedy to talk about the overwhelming impact fame had on his life, and the odd feelings he faced when it started to go away. “In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life. But then when that’s taken away from you at all you start to question yourself,” he says.Jan. 27, 2022