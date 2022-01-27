Taylor Lautner opens up about struggle with fame, finding love, return to Hollywood
05:57
Share this -
copied
At just 16 years old, Taylor Lautner became famous overnight as one of the standout stars in “Twilight.” Now 29, he sits down with Jason Kennedy to talk about the overwhelming impact fame had on his life, and the odd feelings he faced when it started to go away. “In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life. But then when that’s taken away from you at all you start to question yourself,” he says.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Taylor Lautner opens up about struggle with fame, finding love, return to Hollywood
05:57
UP NEXT
Jenna Bush Hager shares reactions to her thirst trap
04:38
Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day
05:36
Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships
06:01
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring!