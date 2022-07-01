IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why Selma Blair was ‘so thrilled’ to finally receive a diagnosis

04:39

Joining TODAY live from Colorado, Sheinelle Jones previews events at the Aspen Ideas Festival, including her interview with actor Selma Blair, who opens up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “I was so thrilled that I was real and that I wasn’t making everything up,” she says. NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner for the FestivalJuly 1, 2022

