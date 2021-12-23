Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
For the second year in a row, the royal family is being forced to cancel a number of traditional gatherings and events. Queen Elizabeth will now be spending Christmas, her first without Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle instead of at her usual country estate in Sandringham as the omicron variant continues to spread in the United Kingdom. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
Dec. 23, 2021
