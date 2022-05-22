IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26

  • Parents and their newborn baby celebrate new life with a Sunday Mug

    01:18

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Why political ads demonize over inform

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Second victim of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo laid to rest

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

    02:09

  • Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un

    02:17

  • Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis

    02:29

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’

    07:45

  • Texas couple celebrates 10 years of marriage with a Sunday Mug Shot!

    01:08

  • This optical illusion made a driver scared of a giant hole in the road

    01:04

  • Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor

    03:48

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive

    03:11

  • NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’

    01:29

  • Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

    02:46

TODAY

Why political ads demonize over inform

03:47

Midterm season means voters can expect to have their screens flooded with billions of dollars’ worth of political advertising. This year’s campaign ads may be different, playing much more on the cultural divisions in the country. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.May 22, 2022

Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

  • Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26

  • Parents and their newborn baby celebrate new life with a Sunday Mug

    01:18

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Why political ads demonize over inform

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All