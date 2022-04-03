Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies
03:40
Song artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and Tina Turner have been selling the rights to their music catalogs for millions of dollars. With artists cashing in on giant nine-figure deals, what happens to all of that great music? NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.April 3, 2022
