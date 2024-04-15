Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey
According to the CDC, the maternal mortality rate is three times higher for Black women. Elaine Welteroth talks to two women who were influenced by that statistic to explore the midwifery route as a solution. Welteroth also announces the creation of birthFund which is a coalition of families coming together to cover the cost of care for families who want access to midwifery but can't afford it.April 15, 2024
