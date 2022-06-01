IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why men are ignoring their health – and why they shouldn’t

A new study from Orlando Health finds an alarming number of men are skipping their annual screenings and think they’re naturally healthier than most people. Board-certified colorectal and general surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden joins TODAY to discuss basic tests that could uncover ailments.June 1, 2022

