IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 Up to 20% off exfoliating towels, a versatile crossbody bag and more Stuff We Love

  • Ariana DeBose talks ‘Argylle,’ special connection to Chita Rivera

    07:51

  • 5 book picks for February: Black history, mystery, romance, more

    05:11

  • Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser talk 'Orion and the Dark'

    06:59
  • Now Playing

    Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Patrick Mahomes embraces ‘dad bod’ comments on social media

    00:51

  • See Ayo Edebiri hilariously try to rally the cast of ‘SNL’

    01:23

  • Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub

    00:56

  • Taylor Swift, Drake, music of other UMG artists pulled from TikTok

    00:45

  • Larry David on ‘Curb’ sendoff: I’m almost ready for a nursing home

    07:11

  • Elmo opens up to TODAY about tweet that sparked intense reaction

    05:53

  • Travis Kelce opens up about public relationship with Taylor Swift

    03:04

  • Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

    03:17

  • Why Super Bowl advertisers plan to cater to more women this year

    04:02

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

    02:31

  • Drew Brees shares his 2024 Super Bowl predictions

    08:32

  • Scott Bakula talks his return to stage in ‘The Connector’ musical

    05:33

  • NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney talk new 'Full Speed' doc

    07:06

  • Photographer recounts storied career capturing rock and roll icons

    04:13

  • TODAY’s Carson Daly is subject of double ‘Jeopardy!’ clue

    00:33

  • See Bob Odenkirk learn he’s related to King Charles III

    00:54

Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo

01:38

Larry David apologizes to Elmo after grabbing his face live on TODAY. "I'm really sorry," he says.Feb. 1, 2024

  • Ariana DeBose talks ‘Argylle,’ special connection to Chita Rivera

    07:51

  • 5 book picks for February: Black history, mystery, romance, more

    05:11

  • Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser talk 'Orion and the Dark'

    06:59
  • Now Playing

    Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Patrick Mahomes embraces ‘dad bod’ comments on social media

    00:51

  • See Ayo Edebiri hilariously try to rally the cast of ‘SNL’

    01:23

  • Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub

    00:56

  • Taylor Swift, Drake, music of other UMG artists pulled from TikTok

    00:45

  • Larry David on ‘Curb’ sendoff: I’m almost ready for a nursing home

    07:11

  • Elmo opens up to TODAY about tweet that sparked intense reaction

    05:53

  • Travis Kelce opens up about public relationship with Taylor Swift

    03:04

  • Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

    03:17

  • Why Super Bowl advertisers plan to cater to more women this year

    04:02

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

    02:31

  • Drew Brees shares his 2024 Super Bowl predictions

    08:32

  • Scott Bakula talks his return to stage in ‘The Connector’ musical

    05:33

  • NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney talk new 'Full Speed' doc

    07:06

  • Photographer recounts storied career capturing rock and roll icons

    04:13

  • TODAY’s Carson Daly is subject of double ‘Jeopardy!’ clue

    00:33

  • See Bob Odenkirk learn he’s related to King Charles III

    00:54

Crane collapse at Boise airport hangar kills 3, injures several

Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys file motion for change of venue

West Coast braces for Pineapple Express storm bringing heavy rain

FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

US prepares military strikes in response to drone attack in Jordan

Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Capitol Hill hearing

Hoda & Jenna face off in a fun snack-making competition

Glazed salmon and sweet potato pound cake: Get the recipes!

How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips

5 book picks for February: Black history, mystery, romance, more

February Start TODAY walking challenge comes to South Carolina!

Shop fashion, Valentine’s gifts, treats and more buzz-worthy items

Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser talk 'Orion and the Dark'

Discover Black Heritage: The Williamsburg Bray School

Take the stress out of breakfast with these grab-and-go options

Top luxury beauty items – and less expensive alternatives

Scott Bakula talks his return to stage in ‘The Connector’ musical

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney talk new 'Full Speed' doc

Beijing Olympic figure skaters 'would love' medal ceremony in Paris

Hoda & Jenna face off in a fun snack-making competition

Glazed salmon and sweet potato pound cake: Get the recipes!

How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips

Ariana DeBose talks ‘Argylle,’ special connection to Chita Rivera

How do I say no to being an emergency contact for my friend’s kid?

Falafel with tahini sauce and vegan muhammara: Get the recipe!

Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

Drew Brees shares his 2024 Super Bowl predictions

Hoda & Jenna test popular hacks to see if they actually work

How to build trust in the workplace

Shop fashion, Valentine’s gifts, treats and more buzz-worthy items

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Rowing machine, cozy apparel and more January bestsellers

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

Hoda & Jenna face off in a fun snack-making competition

Glazed salmon and sweet potato pound cake: Get the recipes!

Falafel with tahini sauce and vegan muhammara: Get the recipe!

Take the stress out of breakfast with these grab-and-go options

Try these crispy chicken tenders coated with breakfast cereal

Fan of French onion soup? Then you'll love this chicken recipe

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Tahini chicken tenders and chorizo sloppy Joes: Get the recipes!

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!