How to talk about finances with your significant other
05:20
Share this -
copied
Even if it might feel challenging, it’s important for couples to talk about their finances. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how to get on the same page and why you should consider a prenup. She also offers advice about bringing up money with parents and friends.Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
How to talk about finances with your significant other
05:20
UP NEXT
‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity
05:24
Hoda and Jenna surprise foster parent with trip to Las Vegas!
02:30
‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency
04:39
What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know