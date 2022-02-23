IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How to talk about finances with your significant other

TODAY

How to talk about finances with your significant other

05:20

Even if it might feel challenging, it’s important for couples to talk about their finances. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how to get on the same page and why you should consider a prenup. She also offers advice about bringing up money with parents and friends.Feb. 23, 2022

    How to talk about finances with your significant other

