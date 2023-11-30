Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts: How to protect yours
Starting Dec. 1, unused Gmail accounts could be deleted by Google, with the tech giant saying accounts that have been inactive for two years or more are more likely to be vulnerable to being compromised. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY on everything that gets deleted along with the email address.Nov. 30, 2023
