IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

For the guy who “has everything,” shop 30% off golf clubs, vintage vinyl and more gifts

  • Now Playing

    Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts: How to protect yours

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

    04:00

  • OpenAI's Sam Altman reinstated as CEO; Elon Musk under fire

    02:28

  • OpenAI employees threaten to quit after CEO ousted by board

    02:18

  • Consumer Reports’ best products of 2023 are…

    05:22

  • How Walmart is using high tech to prepare for the holiday rush

    03:56

  • Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus

    03:51

  • Barbra Streisand asked Apple to change how Siri says her name

    00:34

  • Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

    03:40

  • Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time

    03:33

  • The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

    14:26

  • Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3

    02:50

  • Emergency broadcast test to ping phones at 2:20 p.m. ET

    00:39

  • Shop these big deals on items for Target Circle Week

    04:30

  • Martina Navratilova talks cancer journey, importance of screenings

    06:01

  • Tech deals up to 81% off: Portable chargers, hand vacuum, more

    05:47

  • Google celebrates 25 years: A look at its transformative impact

    08:21

  • Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

    08:39

  • Zuckerberg, Musk, Gates talk AI at private summit at the Capitol

    00:39

  • How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

    05:22

Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts: How to protect yours

01:51

Starting Dec. 1, unused Gmail accounts could be deleted by Google, with the tech giant saying accounts that have been inactive for two years or more are more likely to be vulnerable to being compromised. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY on everything that gets deleted along with the email address.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts: How to protect yours

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

    04:00

  • OpenAI's Sam Altman reinstated as CEO; Elon Musk under fire

    02:28

  • OpenAI employees threaten to quit after CEO ousted by board

    02:18

  • Consumer Reports’ best products of 2023 are…

    05:22

  • How Walmart is using high tech to prepare for the holiday rush

    03:56

  • Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus

    03:51

  • Barbra Streisand asked Apple to change how Siri says her name

    00:34

  • Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate

    03:40

  • Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time

    03:33

  • The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

    14:26

  • Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3

    02:50

  • Emergency broadcast test to ping phones at 2:20 p.m. ET

    00:39

  • Shop these big deals on items for Target Circle Week

    04:30

  • Martina Navratilova talks cancer journey, importance of screenings

    06:01

  • Tech deals up to 81% off: Portable chargers, hand vacuum, more

    05:47

  • Google celebrates 25 years: A look at its transformative impact

    08:21

  • Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

    08:39

  • Zuckerberg, Musk, Gates talk AI at private summit at the Capitol

    00:39

  • How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

    05:22

American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

New video shows dramatic rescues of migrants on Rio Grande

More than half of drivers engage in dangerous behavior: AAA study

Elon Musk scoffs at advertisers’ boycott of X: 'Go f--- yourself'

Sorkin: I was ‘speechless’ after Musk's expletive comments

Survivor of 1972 Andes plane crash details harrowing events

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

Ranavat founder on bringing her culture to her skin, hair brand

Personalized holiday gifts that will still make it in time for Christmas!

How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Gift these winning items to the tech-lovers in your life

Jenna Bush Hager shares family’s 2023 ‘Meowy Christmas’ card

TODAY fans finish the lyrics of popular Christmas songs

Author Kehinde Fadipe talks ‘The Sun Sets in Singapore’

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Charles Melton reveals he pursued acting after hearing a radio ad

See the video for Hoda & Jenna's debut song ‘Carefree Christmas’

See how Hoda & Jenna recorded ‘A Carefree Christmas’

6 personalized and customizable gifts for loved ones of all ages

Documentaries not to be missed: Joan Baez, Jon Batiste, more

Sofia Carson opens up about what draws her to work with UNICEF

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Try this tasty twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey