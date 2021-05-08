Why is Donald Trump’s grip so strong on the GOP?03:13
National Review editor-in-chief and NBC News political analyst Rich Lowry joins Weekend TODAY to discuss former President Donald Trump’s tight grip on the Republican Party and the current state of the GOP. Some Republicans “are with Trump out of conviction … and then you have the rest of the party that’s afraid because they know that Trump has the energy, the grassroots support, and he’s willing to aim at them and try to destroy them and may succeed,” Lowry says.