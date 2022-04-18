IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Here's why Queen Elizabeth celebrates 2 birthdays

TODAY

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth celebrates 2 birthdays

03:17

Royal contributor Daisy McAndrew joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about Queen Elizabeth’s absence from Easter celebrations over the weekend. She also breaks down another royal tradition in which monarchs celebrate two birthdays every year, explaining they celebrate twice in case the weather is bad and they can’t do processional celebrations.April 18, 2022

    Here’s why Queen Elizabeth celebrates 2 birthdays

