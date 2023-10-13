Steve Scalise withdraws from race for speaker of the House

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Steve Scalise has withdrawn his name from consideration to be the next speaker of the House after clinching the Republican nomination. "We're going have the same problem for Jordan that we had with Scalise. I think it's a math problem, frankly,” Rep. Mike Garcia says. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY on what’s next for the race.Oct. 13, 2023
