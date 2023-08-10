IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lazy day workouts you can do on your couch
Why being lazy can actually be good for you
Inside the big business of menopause
Study links acid reflux drugs to higher risk of dementia
Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health
When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?
Use this health checklist for back-to-school season
Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks
How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks
Groundbreaking ‘domino' heart surgery saves two babies’ lives
Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY
Meet Ally Love’s dance mentor and inspiration
Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'
Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy
How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk
Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease
FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression
How to stay safe from summertime bug bites
Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard
Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten
Why being lazy can actually be good for you
Beyond relaxation, laziness comes with some other health benefits, too. Dr. Sue Varma joins TODAY to share how laziness can improve your physical and mental health and what you can do to carve out time to be lazy.Aug. 10, 2023
